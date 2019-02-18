If you missed the previous episode of Being The Elite, here's the recap.

* Cody Rhodes is telling The Young Bucks a joke, the group cracks up as the camera pans over to The Yeti also joining in on the laughs.

* Cody gives MJF some food, MJF acts all nice, then chucks it in the yard when Cody leaves for a moment. He taunts Pharaoh with the other piece before chucking it. Cody comes back and MJF acts like he ate all the food, then gives Cody the middle finger as he heads off.

* We look back at Adam Page and PAC (via satellite) going back and forth at the Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party. The two will meet at the next AEW event.

* Backstage, we see Kenny Omega waiting to make his appearance at the Party in Vegas. Bucks are watching from a monitor on the back, saying he looks like a million bucks.

* At a different location, Cody, The Young Bucks, cheer on Omega. He comes in with his contract, which he hasn't signed. Omega has a few questions before signing. When's his first match? May 25. When's the next one after that? Bucks and Cody don't really have an answer for that. Omega is a bit hesitant now, "So we have no clue what we're doing and we don't have any other dates except for May 25?" Matt then gives him an AEW shirt and Omega isn't impressed. He says until they can show him a card all they are is a t-shirt company. He rants a bit more and Cody then asks if he's going to sign, Omega comes back and signs. "I don't want to be over dramatic," Omega says.

* Joey Janela (who is blinded from his fireball trick) loses Penelope Ford to Scott Steiner who taunts Janela before heading off. Janela sits and cries for a bit, Ford comes back and says to the camera, "By the way, this bit sucks."

* Joey Ryan talks with two wrestlers who want to speak with the Bucks about AEW. Ryan says he can pass along a message, but they want to talk with the Bucks in person. They spray Ryan with something and beat him up, hoping the group will show up and save Ryan like at every indie surprise they make. Scorpio Sky shows up to chase them off. Sky says he needs a bodyguard or something, "What happened to that blonde girl you used to hang out with? She was great!"

* Bucks hanging up with Omega who says he's seen the Bucks showing up at all sorts of random shows and he has a surprise of his own. He has a show to crash and they head off.

See Also Billy Gunn Predicts The AEW Era Will Be Just As Exciting As The Attitude Era

* Christopher Daniels is at the dentist getting his tooth fixed. At the hotel, the guys want to see Daniels' tooth, but he doesn't want to at first. When he finally does it's all gold, Daniels says the dentist was a fan and wanted it to look like the AEW logo. Kazarian yells at Daniels, "We have a dentist on the roster! Why didn't you go see her?"

* Omega and The Bucks are at the show he wants to crash. They end up going to a Backstreet Boys concert.

* Nick and Matt are texting each other. Nick wonders how Matt's neck is after taking a piledriver from Pentagon Jr. at the Party in Las Vegas. Matt says they are going on a trip, but doesn't say where.