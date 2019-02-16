Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov never really got going Friday night, as their Bellator 215 main event ended with a no-contest after an illegal strike. The main card aired live on Paramount Network from Uncasville, Connecticut and the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Just 15 seconds into the contest, a groin strike by Mitrione on Kharitonov ended the contest in the first round. Mitrione, a former UFC fighter, was looking to rebound from a loss to Ryan Bader, while Kharitonov was coming off a knockout of Roy Nelson.

In the co-main event, former wrestling standout Logan Storley dominated Ion Pascu, claiming a decision victory. Ex-Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas also earned a decision, besting Toby Misech.

Austin Vanderford earned a first round submission win via arm-triangle choke in his Bellator debut. Vanderford, the husband of Paige VanZant, topped Cody Jones

Complete results are below. Also, Bellator 216 is set for Saturday night live on DAZN with Michael Page vs. Paul Daley in the main event.

* Matt Mitrione (13-6, 1 NC) and Sergei Kharitonov (29-7, 2 NC) ended in a no contest

* Logan Storley (10-0) defeated Ion Pascu (18-9) via unanimous decision (30-27 30-26, 30-26)

* Eduardo Dantas (21-6) defeated Toby Misech (11-7) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* John Douma (4-1) defeated Mike Kimbel (2-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 2:51 of round one

* Austin Vanderford (7-0) defeated Cody Jones (6-3) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:49 of round one

* Steve Mowry (6-0) defeated Darion Abbey (0-1) via submission (kimura) at 1:27 of round one

* Amanda Bell (6-5) defeated Amber Leibrock (3-3) via KO (punches) at 3:52 of round one

* Pat McCrohan (4-2) defeated Jason Markland (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:11 of round one

* Lindsey VanZandt (5-1) defeated Tabatha Watkins (3-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:25 of round two

* Pete Rogers (4-4) defeated Jason Rine (1-5) via TKO (strikes) at :50 of round two

* Matt Probin (4-0) defeated Ali Zebian (1-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Zarrukh Adashev (2-1) defeated Ronie Arana (0-3) via unanimous decision (29-28. 30-27, 30-27)

* Billy Goff (2-0) defeated Ryan Hardy (0-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)