It was far from the expected fireworks, but for Michael Page, Bellator 216 was a victory nonetheless. Page downed Paul Daley in the main event on DAZN, advancing to the semifinals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.

Page, unbeaten at 14-0 in his MMA career, meets former champion Douglas Lima in the final four later this year. Neiman Gracie is also already in the semifinals, with the final spot set to be determined when Rory MacDonald defends his title against Jon Fitch.

Page and Daley have been battling for months during interviews, but neither was able to land the significant strike to finish the fight. Instead, it was "Venom" sweeping the scorecards.

Mirko Cro Cop improved to 7-0 all-time in rematches, earning a decision over Roy Nelson in the co-main event. Cheick Kongo stretched his win streak to eight in a row with a decision over Vitaly Minakov.

Complete results are below:

* Michael Page def. Paul Daley via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix quarterfinals

* Mirko Cro Cop def. Roy Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Cheick Kongo def. Vitaly Minakov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Yaroslav Amosov def. Erick Silva via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Valerie Loureda def. Colby Fletcher via TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 1

* Demetrios Plaza def. Andrews Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

* Justin Sumter def. Reginaldo Felix via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of Round 2

* Kemran Lachinov def. Kastriot Xhema via submission (kneebar) at :53 of Round 2

* Tyrell Fortune def. Ryan Pokryfky via TKO (strikes) at 2:21 of Round 1

* Vinicius De Jesus def. Rodolpho Barcellos via TKO (strikes) at 3:46 of Round 1

* Jesse Kosakowski def. Rodolfo Rocha via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:05 of Round 2

* Nekruz Mikrhojaev def. Pat Casey via submission (neck crank) at 1:18 of Round 3