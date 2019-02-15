Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler and reigning featherweight titleholder Patricio "Pitbull" Freire have exchanged words over the past several months. Now, Freire will get his chance at making history and beating Chandler for his title at the same time.

According to a report by ESPN, the two champions will square off for the lightweight gold at Bellator 221 in May. The event is scheduled for Rosemont, Illinois on May 11, airing live on Paramount Network.

Chandler is a three-time Bellator lightweight titleholder, coming off a December decision victory over Brent Primus for the belt. Chandler (19-4) has won seven of his last eight, which includes a 2016 knockout of Freire's brother, Patricky "Pitbull" Freire. He owns also owns another victory over Freire.

Patricio Freire is 28-4 and has twice held the Bellator 145-pound belt. He claimed the title back in 2017 with a victory over Daniel Straus and defended the crown in November vs. Emmanuel Sanchez. Freire is 11-2 over his last 13 fights.

Bellator previously booked welterweight champion Rory MacDonald vs. middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi for Mousasi's title, with the middleweight champion scoring a victory. Ryan Bader became the first Bellator dual champion when he added the heavyweight title to his light heavyweight gold in January.

Jake Hager, who competed in the WWE as Jack Swagger, is expected to compete at the card, along with more action in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.