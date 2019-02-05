Big AEW Announcement Teased, Huge Name Added To Starrcast Over "Double Or Nothing" Weekend

The AEW "Double Or Nothing" ticket announcement party takes place this Thursday at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. The official Twitter account for the MGM Grand re-tweeted an announcement regarding the event and added, "The announcement you've been waiting for..."

The announcement you've been waiting for... https://t.co/Tf2J88Xvfw — MGM Grand Hotel (@MGMGrand) February 5, 2019

As we previously reported, Kenny Omega is now a free agent. Last week's episode of Being The Elite teased Omega being at the event.

Also announced tonight is that Sting will be appearing at Starrcast II during AEW "Double or Nothing" weekend in Las Vegas, as seen below. Starrcast takes place from May 23-26. Tickets for the event go on sale next week.