- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Kofi Kingston's wildest leaps. Kofi will challenge WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 10.

- WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will open tonight's WWE RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Reigns will give an update on his battle with leukemia, his first WWE appearance since late October 2018.

- WWE posted this video of Maria Menounos wishing a Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who will be celebrating his 70th birthday on tonight's RAW. Also below is a pre-RAW tweet from The Nature Boy:

Thank You Everyone For The Birthday Wishes! Next Up On The Birthday Agenda: Monday Night RAW! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/o1iLCfG149 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 25, 2019