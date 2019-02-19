Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The title will be on the line.

Kingston vs. Bryan was made by Shane McMahon after tonight's SmackDown main event. That match saw Kofi, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy defeat Bryan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in six-man action. Kofi pinned Bryan to get the win for his team.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place on March 10 from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Below is the updated card for Fastlane:

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

As we've noted, the arena is advertising Bobby Lashley vs. Balor for the WWE Intercontinental Title at Fastlane, but that match has not been confirmed by WWE. The arena is also advertising Fastlane appearances by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.