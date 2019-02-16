In the latter part of 2011, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and now-AEW Executive VP, Cody Rhodes, were in the midst of a heated feud in the WWE. Their rivalry would culminate in January 2012 after multiple matches against one another, however, Booker would never manage to successfully win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Rhodes.

On the latest episode of his Heated Conversations podcast, Booker T revisited his past rivalry with Rhodes, explaining that it was the one and only time he had gone out of his way to work with another performer.

"People may not realize it or anything, but I've never asked for an angle to do anything in this business throughout my whole career," Booker said. "I've never went to the office and said, 'Hey, man, what kind of programs I'm going to be in,' or anything. The only time that I ever did that, now that I can remember, because I've been telling people that I never did that before, the only time I can ever remember doing that is when I did the angle with Cody Rhodes. I requested that because I always thought Cody was a guy that could work on that next level. I always thought Cody could be World Championship material, so I said, let me go out here and let me show the world how good Cody Rhodes is.

"I always thought Cody Rhodes was The Dream, I thought he was the heir apparent," Booker continued. "I thought he was going to take that baton and go to the next level with it...This guys has the tools to make it to the next level. So I said, let me go out here and work with him and put him over. Make him shine like new money and lay down for him right in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3 at the end of the day. It's not about me, it's not about me. That's what that thing was all about."

