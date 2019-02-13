- Above is History of CHAOS: Part 6 featuring Will Ospreay joining the group. The video also took a look at IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White, Jado, and Gedo jumping ship to join up with Bullet Club.

- EVIL was scheduled to appeared at a Pro Wrestling Force event this weekend in the States, but was turned away at customs because the required visa needed to get into the country now is different than what NJPW got its talent two years ago. This isn't the first time visas have been an issue for NJPW as last month's US government shut down caused a delay in getting theirs, so talent from Japan wasn't able to work the NJPW US shows in Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Nashville.

We have some terrible news, we hope that you take the time to read through the statement. We hate to let any fans down, but hope you agree we've taken the steps to rectify this situation. pic.twitter.com/D1umx8xrY2 — prowrestlingforce (@prowrestlingfo1) February 13, 2019

- AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes had this to say about AEW being a totally inclusive company. On Twitter she wrote, "As we look ahead to Las Vegas, let's take this opportunity to make it clear that AEW is totally inclusive. We fully support and celebrate all of our athletes, and all of our fans, regardless of their sexual orientation, race, gender, religion or ethnicity. Period. A safe, inclusive, respectful and very cool environment will be central to everything we do at AEW. Be who you are, and come as you are. Because we're all going to come together as a community to change the world. #AEW"

