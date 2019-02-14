AEW Double or Nothing will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and sold out in four minutes. On Busted Open, Bully Ray spoke about AEW having a "coolness" to it with those who are currently attached to the promotion.

"The guys are doing something different. They're doing something cool. They're doing something special," Bully said. "I'm gonna put a lot of emphasis on the word, 'cool.' Cody, The Bucks, [Chris] Jericho], and Kenny [Omega]—everybody there associated there has a coolness factor attached to them. I always said that ECW was the 'Napster' of pro wrestling business. I believe that AEW is the 'Facebook' of the pro wrestling business, right now."

Bully elaborated on how AEW is like the "Facebook" of pro wrestling as they look to bring something innovative to the wrestling world.

"When Facebook first was invented, one of the guys within Facebook wanted to do advertising on Facebook," Bully continued. "And they decided not to because—they don't even know what they had with Facebook, yet, they just knew have something cool. I don't know if AEW even knows what they have yet. It's just cool. You can tell how cool it is by how quickly All In sold out. You can tell how cool it is by how great of an event All In was. You can tell how cool it is when people show up to a ticket release party. You can tell how cool it is when they sell out 14,000 seats in four minutes. To me, that's cool."

You can check out Bully Ray's full comments in the clip below.

