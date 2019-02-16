- Above, Carmella made her debut on UpUpDownDown where she played Wheel of Fortune with Xavier Woods and talked about living in Florida. This was taped a couple months back as you can tell by Carmella's former blonde hairstyle.

- WWE wrote up a feature article about why they think Kofi Kingston could win the title at this Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV. Kingston had an iron man run this past Tuesday, lasting an hour in a Gauntlet Match to determine the last to enter the chamber (won by Randy Orton). Kingston will also go up against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, and Orton.

- WWE's Mattel and POP Funko figure lines are on display at this weekend's New York Toy Fair. Curt Hawkins is at the expo checking out the newest figures coming to stores, some of which you can see in the photos below.