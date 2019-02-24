- Above is The Embassy (featuring Cesaro) going up against Colt Cabana, Necro Butcher, and Grizzly Redwood from ROH Contention in 2009. At the end of the match Cabana would win it for his team after locking in the billy goat's curse.

- Ring of Honor announced rapper, Mega Ran, will be the host of its 17th Anniversary PPV at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas on March 15. Mega Ran will also perform his new song, "Going to the Garden."

- NJPW will be headed to London, England on August 31 for Royal Quest at the Copper Box Arena. NJPW has confirmed Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, and Tetsuya Naito will all be wrestling at the show. Tickets are not yet on sale, but NJPW has a mailing list set up for pre-sale details, which you can join by clicking here.