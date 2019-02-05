Charlotte Fires Back At Troll On Twitter, Alexa Bliss Vs Naomi Full Match, Alexa Bliss Appearance

- Above is the full WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Alexa Bliss and Naomi from Elimination Chamber in 2017. Naomi would hit a split-legged moonsault on Bliss to pick up the win and the title.
- Alexa Bliss will be at the World of Wheels in the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama from 6-8 pm on February 8. Tickets are required for admission. One person per autograph and autographs are first-come, first-served. Admission into the event does not guarantee an autograph. No posed photo opportunities are allowed.
- On Twitter, Charlotte fired back on an individual who wrote to her, "Lets be honest, if you weren't [Ric's] daughter you would be toiling around the midcard or [on the] independent scene somewhere. Becky Lynch did it without her daddy getting her every push she got." Charlotte responded, "Here's a thought: Spend less time being a tool on Twitter and focus on leaving a legacy your child can be proud of. Or... you know... just keep focusing on what my father left me."
Mood pic.twitter.com/iwp1P3IGHB— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 5, 2019
Lets be honest if u weren't ricks daughter u would be toiling around the mid card or independent scene somewhere... @BeckyLynchWWE did it without her daddy getting her every push she got......— lonnie watson (@sf49ersfan85) February 5, 2019
Here's a thought: Spend less time being a tool on twitter and focus on leaving a legacy your child can be proud of.— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 5, 2019
Or... you know... just keep focusing on what my father left me. https://t.co/yQq3h2AsQ0