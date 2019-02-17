- Above is a promo for tonight's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title. The match will feature champion Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Randy Orton, who will enter the match last.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which tag team has the advantage going into the match at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view - The Usos or SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and Shane McMahon. As of this writing, 61% voted, "The Usos. Their lifetime of experience together gives them a definitive upper hand heading into Sunday." The rest went with, "Shane McMahon & The Miz. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions are rolling like virtually no one else in WWE right now."

- Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today to explain why she won't be teaming up with another Superstar for tonight's Chamber match to crown the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Flair, who will be ringside to watch Ruby Riott vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, wrote, "I've had quite a few people ask why I'm not competing in the Women's Tag Team title match in the chamber. Quick answer: Quite a few of the girls asked if I'd like to partner up, but I chose to decline. It's not like me to take an opportunity away from someone who deserves it"

