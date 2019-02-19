- Above is new backstage video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos participating in their championship photo shoot. The Usos defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz to capture the titles at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- WWE stock was down 1.02% today, closing at $86.60 per share. Today's high was $87.64 and the low was $86.26.

- Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram Story today and shared a photo of bruises on her arm, as seen below. The bruises were from the crutch shots that Becky Lynch gave Flair at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.