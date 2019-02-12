- WWE posted this video of Lana trying to get Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev on the same page following last week's win over Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on SmackDown. Rusev, Lana, Nakamura, Gallows and Anderson did not appear on this week's broadcast.

"You two made a deal," Lana reminded them. "You agreed to team up one time together, as long as you two didn't betray one another. Well, look what happened. You did well together and you beat one of the most established tag teams out there. What does that say? It says you have a future. Rusev, you finally left behind that frivolous, ego-stricken Rusev Day celebrations behind you. And look what happened - you found that killer instinct again, and I love it. Shinsuke, do not think that I have forgotten about our past issues, and what you cost me at the Royal Rumble. However, we have to make practical decisions here, business decisions. You see, I see a future that is very, very bright with victory and glory. However, you guys must trust one another and you must trust me."

Rusev said he trusts Lana and Nakamura hesitated but also said he's onboard. "Good, because I have a plan," Lana responded.

- "Don't Stop The Devil" by Dead Posey has been announced as the theme song for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

- Charlotte Flair took the mic during tonight's WWE SmackDown and revealed that she will be sitting ringside to watch Ruby Riott vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Flair is currently scheduled to face Rousey, or whoever has the title, at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Flair also commented on the ringside appearance on Twitter tonight. She wrote, "I'll be front row to watch @RondaRousey & @RubyRiottWWE face-off to decide who gets to face the Queen in MY #Wrestlemania main event match. Might need you guys to help me pick a dress."

