Chris Jericho purchased a new home earlier this month in the Tampa, Florida suburbs for $3.255 million, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The waterfront home is 8,569-square-foot and was built in 1998. Along with 6 acres of land, it has five bedrooms, six full bathroom, and three half baths.

Jericho has previously noted his three-year contract with AEW was his most lucrative yet, even topping Impact Wrestling's offer which was in the "mid seven-figures" range. Earlier this month, Jericho spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio about his thought process on negotiating with multiple promotions.

"In my mind, from a pure business standpoint, I'm worth as much as Brock Lesnar at this point in time to WWE as far as what I bring to the table," Jericho said. "That was just the watermark I had. So, for me to go back to Vince, I was like, 'I want that type of deal.' Because that's the way it should be in my mind. When I was starting to talk to Tony [Khan], and I was negotiating with New Japan, and even with Impact as well and, like I said, Impact offered me a hell of a deal for a four match series. It was a really good amount of money, like, we're talking mid seven-figures. They have some cash as well. I think people kind of gloss over Impact at this time but when there's something they believe in, they have the money for it.

"And in the back of my mind, I always thought, but in this day & age with the amount of money that WWE has, Vince will come through at the end and match this offer," Jericho continued. "And then I'm going to have to make a decision, because like I said, it wasn't just about the money - it's, well, now I go in to Vince's world and we know how Vince works, and that's fine. If you sign a contract with WWE, you cannot bit-- or complain if things change last minute, if you're given pie-in-the-face routines on RAW. Whatever it may be, that's what Vince does. That's what Vince likes and that's how he operates. So, you go there knowing what you're getting in to."

On May 25 at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Jericho is scheduled to face Kenny Omega.