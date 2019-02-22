As previously noted, AEW's Chris Jericho recently spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio about navigating the waters of NJPW, WWE and Impact Wrestling before he ultimately chose to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Jericho retains the desire to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling, especially considering the number of potentially entertaining matches that could happen if he stayed with the promotion in some fashion. He chalks up their separation to NJPW management possibly not realizing how valuable a draw Omega and Jericho are.

"I want to work with New Japan," Jericho admitted. "I think there's a lot of matches there that we could do: Okada, Tanahashi, Suzuki and Jericho I think we could sell out a small arena with that. Jericho / Ospreay, Jericho / Ibushi, there's a lot of guys that I could go in there and work with in Japan and draw some big money.

"I don't know though, man. It's very strange what's going on because I understand both sides. I also don't think that maybe the new management quite understands the value of Omega and Jericho being involved there, and all the other guys on the roster. When I look at Ring of Honor, yeah, [it's a] great company, but who do they have on their roster that can do more business for them as a foreign guy coming in than Omega and Jericho could?"

Jericho wants it to be known that his mind remains open to working with NJPW, but for the time being, there remains nothing new on the horizon with the company.

"I don't know if it's a smart business move for [NJPW] not to use us, especially when we want to do it," Jericho said. "It's not cheap to work there but I think the business dividends are way more than what the money that they're spending on it is. I can't speak for them, I just know there hasn't been much talk lately after a lot of talk. They know where to find me and my door is open, and I'm interested and want to do it, but as far as anything further with them, I can't say there's anything on the horizon right now."

Jericho is next set to wrestle Omega at Double Or Nothing, which takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.