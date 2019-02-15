- Former WWE Champion CM Punk is one of the experts featured in a new Nerdist series, The Science of Mortal Kombat. The new digital series will premiere on Monday, February 18. Punk can be seen in the trailer for the series, seen above.

- Mandy Rose recently wrote a blog for Yahoo Sports to promote WWE Elimination Chamber. Rose talks about preparing for last year's Chamber match and going for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles this year. Rose said she and Sonya Deville are going into the match as the total package. She wrote:

"Going into this year, we kept hearing rumblings about the creation of Women's Tag Team titles for so long and didn't know if it was really going to happen. Now that it is a reality, and Sonya Deville and I are part of it, it's very exciting because I feel those titles belong to us. We've been working our butts off, are the total package and we're really excited going into this match. The only other two people with experience in the chamber are Sasha and Bayley. We have to watch out for them obviously, but everyone else hasn't been in this kind of match. I've come a long way considering I didn't have a wrestling background coming into this. I was in NXT for two years, which is a pretty short period of time. But as I mentioned, I'm always looking to improve and looking to get better. The more you work, the better you get. It's all about experience. I think the year between Elimination Chamber matches I've definitely improved, especially being on SmackDown Live, and having the chance to work with all of the talented women in WWE. It really makes you grow and become a better performer.

This Sunday at Elimination Chamber I'm definitely going to try my hardest to stay in a little bit longer than last year, in this case long enough to win! There are different stipulations this year because it's now a tag-team match, but I couldn't ask for a better partner in Sonya. I think we have an incredible advantage over last year. We have a lot of tag team maneuvers planned that we can perform and know what the other tag teams are capable of. I can't wait to be a part of it. Fire and Desire, baby."

- Stephanie McMahon has been announced as the Robert Morris University 2019 undergraduate commencement speaker. She will deliver the address on Saturday, May 11 at the UPMC Events Center in Moon, PA. Stephanie tweeted the following on giving the address:

