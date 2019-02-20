Last night, Tye Dillinger revealed he asked for his release from WWE. Dillinger had been working on the SmackDown brand since 2017, however was never pushed heavily during that time.

It's not yet known if WWE has officially given his release, but numerous WWE Superstars have been tweeting kind words to Dillinger since his announcement. One of those outside of WWE who sent Dillinger a message was AEW Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes.

"Fearless. I can't wait to see what you do next," Rhodes wrote. "I wish you all the happiness in the world old friend. Don't settle."

Going back to 2016, Cody Rhodes did an interview with Colt Cabana on The Art of Wrestling, after his own departure from WWE, where he spoke highly of Dillinger. The two trained together in OVW in 2006-2007.



"Greatest human being alive," Rhodes said. "Still in developmental. He's in developmental. I'm afraid of—all the time I want to tweet stuff about Tye Dillinger and I'm afraid if I do, someone will be like, because I'm not in the best graces with the office currently, I'm afraid someone will be like—because of my love of him."