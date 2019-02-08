Wrestling Inc. was on hand last night for the AEW Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party at the MGM Grand Splash Pool in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among the numerous announcements from last night, it was revealed that Kenny Omega will be working as both a talent and as an Executive Vice President for AEW.

While speaking with Cody Rhodes and Nick Jackson about Omega's position in the growing company, Rhodes said that it has been a long time coming, but The Elite is excited to be reunited with Omega here in All Elite Wrestling.

"To have Kenny here and to be able to do that - he had to wait a couple of months to see his friends go, and to see him show up looking like a million dollars," Rhodes explained. "You could see him light up, ya know? The lights guide you home and it was special. I get emotional thinking about it for him because I was excited to have The Elite together. But yeah, it was great."

On the business side of things, Rhodes mentioned that The Elite will need some time to figure out exactly how things will function in AEW with multiple Executive Vice Presidents involved. Rhodes seemed to make a reference to the WCW in the 1990's when explaining that their group of close-knit friends will do things differently, and will only have the best intentions for their talent.

"We're gonna figure it out, what it is exactly, but I was really excited for [Kenny]," Rhodes said. "That was a big piece of this. People think that might be silly but no, because in 1990-whatever certain collaborations didn't work? This is a different group, we're friends and we're interested in giving the modern star a start with us. I think everyone here has the best intentions. I'm probably the one with the worst intentions but [The Elite] levels me out. And if you look at All In, it was the same thing. Kenny was a big part of that and he didn't get the credit for it. So now he'll get all the credit because we all have the same title and I think that's great. I couldn't share that with better dudes."

You can watch Rhodes' comments about Omega in the video above.