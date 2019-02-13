As noted, All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing event sold out in just 4 minutes today when tickets were put on sale for the general public. This came after the pre-sale sold out in under 30 minutes earlier this week.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and revealed some interesting details on the sellout.

Cody noted that this was the first same-day sellout for pro wrestling in Las Vegas. Tickets were purchased from all 50 of the United States, plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. Cody also revealed that fans from 9 other countries purchased tickets to AEW's first event - Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Costa Rica, Australia, Germany, Finland, Panama and Austria.

You can check out the current look at the possible Double Or Nothing card at this link. Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas.

Cody tweeted the following and thanked fans for going "all in" for the new promotion: