Actor and comedian Ken Jeong recently dropped his Netflix standup comedy special entitled You Complete Me, Ho. Of note in the professional wrestling world were Jeong's comments on his pro wrestling fandom, hosting WWE Monday Night RAW, and why WWE Superstar John Cena truly sucks.

As odd as it sounds, You Complete Me, Ho is a love letter from Jeong to his wife, Tran, a 10-year cancer survivor. During the special, Jeong noted how different he and his wife are, saying she is well-read while he is a pro wrestling fan.

"We were very, very different, okay?" Jeong explained. "We were very different on the surface because she's from San Francisco [California]. She's uptown. She's cosmopolitan, well-read, and she's very, very cultured. Me? I'm a redneck from North Carolina who loves wrestling."

Being a cancer survivor, Jeong compared his wife's toughness to that of multiple-time world champion John Cena.

"She's Vietnamese John Cena," Jeong declared. "But she doesn't do this [you can't see me gesture] f--king bulls--t. Do you know what I mean?"

On the decade old debate of 'let's go Cena' versus 'Cena Sucks,' Jeong seemed firmly in the camp of the latter, saying that the 'Leader Of The Cenation' threw the diminutive actor out of the ring, over the top rope, and onto the concrete floor when Jeong hosted RAW.

"I hosted WWE RAW with John Cena years ago," Jeong recalled. "And WWE asked me to host it. They were like, 'do you want to do this?' I'm like, 'yeah, I'm an actor - acting is fake; wrestling is fake; what could go wrong, right?' And on the day of, John Cena lifts me up for a bodyslam, throws me over the top rope, and the five motherf--kers who were supposed to catch me didn't! Wrestling is f--king real! He throws me over the top rope, I hit the concrete, my head hits the wooden plank. You can hear the sound of my head hitting the plank. I had to call Tran after RAW went off the air to assure her that I was okay. My whole point is John Cena absolutely sucks. He really does. I'm just saying."

See Also RAW Host Calls Out Cena, Suggests Future Guests

Emmy Award winning actor and RAW host Jeremy Piven took exception to the bump gone awry on Twitter back in 2009.

"Hey Cena, take the torque off next time, Dr Ken is in bad shape so watch your back." When followers told him calling out Cena might not be a good idea, Piven responded, "I have no fear of John Cena he looks like he swallowed matt damon and mark [Wahlberg]."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Netflix's You Complete Me, Ho with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Netflix

Brent Mason contributed to this article.