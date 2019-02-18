Despite how things were made to look on social media this past weekend, Corey Graves and his ex-wife Amy Polinsky have been going through a divorce for around 6 months, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Graves has reportedly been living in a different home for two of those months.

Polinsky took to Instagram this weekend and accused Graves of "sleeping with one of my daughters role models" in a now-deleted post, referring to WWE's Carmella. PW Sheet reports that Graves actually informed Polinsky over the weekend that he was now seeing someone else, a relationship that reportedly began after Graves moved out of their home, and that's what brought on the public posts from Polinsky.

Graves' ex also mentioned his battle with alcoholism and apparent suicide attempts in the original post. For those who missed it, Polinsky wrote, "This may be totally below me to do but I'm hurt. I'm sad. I've put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I've been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he's been sleeping with one of my daughters role models all along. Carmella and Corey Graves I hope you guys are happy. I really do!"

See Also Enzo Amore Trolls Corey Graves On Social Media

That post included a family photo along with a text message conversation she had with Graves. In multiple messages, Graves wrote, "I'm dead. I'm at home in my room and I have all of the food. I just kinda wanna disappear forever. Legit, I can't do any better than what I've got. I think this is it for me. I can't top it what I've got, so Why try? I just wanna fade away. Give them whatever they need. I've come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I'm going to sleep. Maybe I'll wake up. Maybe I won't. I don't wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them."

Graves apparently sent a message to Polinsky after her original post that shared private details. Polinsky then shared the message from Graves on her Instagram story. He wrote to her, "I suggest taking that post down, because WWE is gonna sue you. I just got a call."

Polinsky deleted the original post soon after making it but she continued to write other social media posts before her Instagram account was deleted. Sources close to the situation noted to PW Sheet that Graves did not get caught cheating on his wife with Carmella, despite how Polinsky made things seem on social media, and their divorce is close to being finalized.