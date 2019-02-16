Amy Polinsky, wife of WWE commentator Corey Graves, took to her Instagram account in an effort to shed some light on an alleged affair between Graves and WWE Superstar, Carmella.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Polinsky first mentioned Graves' apparent suicide attempts and alcoholism before she brought up that he had been "sleeping with" Carmella.

Polinsky wrote, "This may be totally below me to do but I'm hurt. I'm sad. I've put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I've been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he's been sleeping with one of my daughters role models all along. Carmella and Corey Graves I hope you guys are happy. I really do!"

Polinsky posted a photo of her family along with a text conversation with Graves. In the text conversation, Graves writes out multiple messages where he states, "I'm dead. I'm at home in my room and I have all of the food. I just kinda wanna disappear forever. Legit, I can't do any better than what I've got. I think this is it for me. I can't top it what I've got, so Why try? I just wanna fade away. Give them whatever they need. I've come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I'm going to sleep. Maybe I'll wake up. Maybe I won't. I don't wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them."

After the initial post, Graves apparently responded to her, and Polinsky posted it on her latest IG Story. Graves wrote, "I suggest taking that post down, because WWE is gonna sue you. I just got a call."