As seen above, UFC fighter Cris Cyborg recently spoke to MMAFighting.com about how she visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando during the last week of January. Cyborg said she was in the area for another event and just decided to stop by. Cyborg said she was just there to visit and did not do any training.

The former UFC Women's Featherweight Champion mentioned how people want to see her fight RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Cyborg said she would be up for the challenge if something popped up, and she believes a lot of people would tune in to watch them go at it. When asked if she would go to WWE one day, she said she pro wrestling would be different and it would be a challenge for her, but she's up for it and has the attitude of "why not?" because you only live once.

On a related note, Cyborg is hosting a special private screening of the new "Fighting with My Family" movie based on Paige and her family. The screening takes place at a "secret location" in Huntington Beach, CA on Monday. Fans who participated in the Instagram contest below were eligible to receive tickets to the screening.

For those who missed it, below is the photo of Cyborg at the PC in Orlando last month: