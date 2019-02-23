It's been over two-and-a-half years since Damien Sandow was released by WWE. He had a six-year run with the company and was even thought highly enough to become a Money in the Bank winner, so many were surprised at his release.

After a short stint with Impact Wrestling that ended in early 2017, Sandow hasn't been seen in a ring since as he veers more into acting. He discussed his future plans and if he's done with wrestling forever when he spoke with Chris Van Vliet.

"Right now I'm really just trying to focus on acting but that doesn't mean I'm never going to step in a ring again because let's face it, everyone says 'I'm done, I'm done' and everyone comes back and I'm just not going to be that guy," said Sandow. "What if I do get an itch some day? I don't want to niche myself into saying 'I'm just an actor.' No, I'm me. I'm trying acting and digging it but that doesn't mean I'm going to deny my past."

Sandow's release was a shock to most fans considering his popularity. He would probably have a right to feel bitter at the way things ended in WWE, but Sandow holds no ill will towards his former employer.

"I don't harbor feelings of 'Oh this should have happened.' No. Whatever happened, happened," said Sandow. "That's the way it is. Hey, good luck, thank you very much and it's just time to move on.

"You can't direct all of this emotion into either a business or individuals and think 'Oh they should have done this' because you'll just eat yourself up over it and it's not worth it to me. I'm having way more fun now and my life is way more bizarre now than when I was wrestling."

Ironically, right as Sandow was leaving WWE, a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to him was making his main roster debut. Elias and Sandow never crossed paths on WWE television, but they did meet once at the Performance Center.

"That's so funny and I met him once," Sandow said of people saying he looks like Elias. "I think I was in the Performance Center and he said 'Everyone says I look like you' and I said 'Well I hope you can do better with it than me.'

"From what I've seen of him, and I don't watch the product that much, he really is talented and I'm really happy for him."

