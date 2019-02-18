Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Star, Damien Sandow, sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss the developing pro wrestling company, All Elite Wrestling. Sandow has some initial interest in AEW, but apart from his busy schedule, Sandow's near two year absence from a wrestling ring has him concerned that he could potentially injure a fellow competitor if he returned.

"Right now I know I have a pretty busy summer coming up, I don't know where I would fit time in. And also, the thing is, I haven't been in a ring in almost two years," Sandow explained. "Do I like to think that I could get in there and be just like I was? Yes. Not to sound braggadocios. Could I probably do that if I was in front of a live crowd? Yes. At practice, no. I'm one of those people that needs to be there live and doing it. I would want to be at my best. I would want to get in a ring and move around just to make sure I'm okay, and more importantly, that I could protect anyone I'm in there with. Look, it's not me I'm worried about, it's always the other person. It's always protecting everyone you're in there with and I would just owe that to anybody that I'm going to step in there with."

Sandow believes that AEW has the best chance out of any recent company to reignite a similar era to the Monday Night Wars. Although it may take some time, Sandow hopes Cody Rhodes and AEW bring a positive wave that essentially "brings wrestling back."

"Do I think that within the first two weeks the Monday Night Wars will reignite? No," Sandow said. "But I will say this, definitely from what I hear, and I'm not that brushed up on what's going on, it looks like they have the financial backing, most definitely. And they've definitely got the talent. It's going to be storyline-wise - are they that tuned in to what fans have wanted?... Do I think that they have the best chance to do it out of anyone? Absolutely. And I really do wish that they succeed and kind of bring wrestling back.

"Cody and I have talked extensively about the business and everything in the past, his ideas and what he believes makes a good wrestling show, and what makes good wrestling. And I think that's a really good idea," Sandow continued. "I'm not very familiar with the Young Bucks but obviously they know what they're doing, and I think it's going to be really interesting."

You can listen to the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.