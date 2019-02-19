In his own interesting way, UFC president Dana White revealed plans are in place for UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and his next title defense. But at the same time, White played very coy in letting the public know exactly what those plans are.

Cormier noted on social media that he would be willing to face Francis Ngannou after Ngannou finished his teammate Cain Velasquez this past weekend. But White didn't confirm Ngannou as the No. 1 contender, instead opting to let us speculate.

"Francis is there. Cormier's hurt right now and we have another fight lined up for Cormier first," White said. "We'll see how this whole thing plays out."

Cormier has been pushing for a fight with former champion Brock Lesnar since last year when he won the title, but those fronts have quieted since Lesnar rejoined the USADA testing pool this past summer. Jon Jones, the reigning light heavyweight champion, is set to defend that title next month against Anthony Smith. Jones and Cormier have squared off twice before.

"He's not healthy yet so I would never announce a fight without it being done," White said. "It makes no sense. I don't even know when Cormier's gonna be ready."