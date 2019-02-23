Davey Boy Smith Jr., one-half of the MLW Tag Team Champions alongside Teddy Hart, spoke to Wrestling Inc. this week on the WINCLY Podcast.On the podcast, Davey discusses the rumors of The Hart Foundation joining the WWE Hall of Fame, as well as how The New Hart Foundation is becoming a staple of Major League Wrestling, and Brian Pillman Jr.'s growth in the business.

Earlier this month at MLW Superfight, Davey and cousin Teddy Hart would defeat Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, collectively known as The Lucha Brothers, to become the MLW Tag Team Champions in Philadelphia. A former WWE Tag Team Champion with Tyson Kidd as one-half of The Hart Dynasty, Davey told Wrestling Inc. on the WINCLY podcast what it means to hold the gold with his family.

"You know, certainly it's a great honor to win another tag team championship with MLW," Davey said. "This one means a lot to me, especially because I'm teaming with my cousin Teddy Hart, and we grew up together, him being my cousin and training in The Dungeon and we both did our loops of house shows... all over Canada."

Davey also discussed the chemistry that he has with Teddy, as well as the invention of their finishing move, the Doomsday Destroyer.

"Well, doing anything with Teddy is gonna be totally different, right?," Davey joked. "I feel that we have a lot of great, natural chemistry. Nothing really needs to be forced. It's like, I guess ideas just come together, you know what I mean? Us three and the Doomsday Destroyer. Teddy's big on doing the Canadian Destroyers and stuff and I said 'Why don't we do something unique, like... what about L.O.D. style?"

The New Hart Foundation not only comprises of Davey and Teddy, but also Brian Pillman Jr. As a member of the new Foundation, Davey and Hart have been able to help Pillman Jr. find his footing in the professional wrestling business, especially as a pro wrestler having to live up to the legacy of his famous father, Flyin' Brian Pillman, as well as his development in the early stages of his career.

"Yeah you know, Brian's coming along pretty good," Davey said. "I think he's under a lot of pressure because he's being presented with a lot of opportunities in high-profile matches, which this early on in his career, especially with his dad's legacy and everything, is not an easy thing to do. He's working hard, he's training and he's learning. He's improved a lot compared to the first few times I had seen him. I think all he needs to do is keep working hard, don't get a big head and listen to the advice that guys like myself and, I think Ted's giving him some good advice as well."

Davey also believes that one of the ways Pillman can really come together as a wrestler would be a visit to the NJPW Dojo.

"It would be nice to see if Brian can go somewhere like, perhaps the New Japan Dojo or somewhere like that to refine his basics and fundamentals in the ring," Davey explained. "It's one thing [where] you can get in the ring in front of a TV audience and get that TV exposure, but I think that he needs to work on his basics and fundamentals and focus on that. I think he's doing a very good job right now, and I'm glad that he's got a pretty good attitude."

With The New Hart Foundation in MLW, Davey discusses if there have been talks with Bret or Jimmy Hart to be a part of the new Foundation in MLW.

"You know what, it hasn't," Davey said. "Court [Bauer] and I, we kind of kicked the idea around about Jimmy Hart coming in and joining us, but there's been nothing concrete about it, but I think it'd be really cool. He was the manager of the original Hart Foundation, and I'm sure he would be glad to do it. It has been talked about, just nothing serious, but yeah, for sure. You don't need to reinvent the wheel, just go back and look at what worked and do it again, and I think it would be really cool if it does happen."

Earlier this year, rumors were circulating that The Hart Foundation, would be receiving an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Davey comments on the possibility of that, as well as the inclusion of his father, The British Bulldog, Owent Hart and Brian Pillman Sr. into the Hall.

"I think they'll do the other entries in separately, whether it's my father or Brian Pillman," Davey said. "It's great that they're finally inducting Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart into the Hall of Fame. Why they didn't do it before I don't know. Of course, nobody's psychic and we can't tell what's gonna happen tomorrow, but it would have been nice for Jim to have been inducted when he was alive, and I'm sure he would have appreciated it."

Davey also discussed when his father would go in to the Hall of Fame, talking about how he gets asked every day when The British Bulldog will go in, saying if he could answer it he would, but is unsure when the time will come. Davey also discussed if he would be at the ceremony this year, taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

"I don't know if I'll be there or not, I'm not exactly sure, and I'm not sure if they're inducting all three of them as The Hart Foundation, or if it's just Jim with Bret," Davey said. "I'm sure Natalya will be up there on stage inducting them as well, I don't know of any details about that yet."

You can catch The Hart Foundation on MLW Fusion every Saturday at 9 p.m. on beIN Sports. MLW will also host their Intimidation Games event on March 2 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL.