One of the more highly rumored fights of 2019 appears to be closer than ever to being confirmed. Donald Cerrone, talking during a fan question-and-answer session earlier this week, claims that a fight between himself and former champion Conor McGregor will be scheduled for this summer.

"It's definitely gonna be this year," Cerrone said. "This summer, I think. Hey, Irish, Australian, American. (Expletive) root for whoever you want. I'm going in there to fight. I love it. Boo, cheer, I don't care."

Cerrone and McGregor exchanged messages via social media earlier this year after "Cowboy" scored a victory vs. Alexander Hernandez to improve to 35-11 overall. That includes a UFC-record 22 wins inside the Octagon and 16 finishes.

McGregor, meanwhile, returned from an extended hiatus in late 2018, falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. "Notorious" is a former featherweight and lightweight champion.

"I'm just gonna go out there and fight my (expletive) off," Cerrone said. "I really am. I'm definitely gonna stand and fight him. I'm not gonna try to wrestle him."

With Nurmagomedov suspended for several months, Cerrone also claimed on Instagram that the planned fight will be for the interim UFC lightweight title.