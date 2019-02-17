- Above is a video package for tonight's No DQ match between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- EC3 briefly spoke with NOLA.com to promote Tuesday's WWE SmackDown tapings. He talked about never giving up and borrowed a catchphrase from John Cena.

"I hate to steal a catchphrase from John (Cena), but never give up is a real thing. I never quit on something. (And) if I'm spited in the past, I remember it. I hold onto it. It's an angst. It drives me forward," EC3 said. "If you ever stepped on my toe, cut me off in traffic, stole money from me or stole my cats, I hold a vendetta against you. And I do not quit until it is reciprocated."

- MLB's New York Mets will host WWE Day at Citi Field on Saturday, April 6 during WrestleMania 35 Week. The Mets will play the Washington Nationals that afternoon, just a few hours before the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The online offer at the link below will guarantee fans a Todd Frazier WWE Day Bobblehead, meet & greet and autograph opportunities with WWE Superstars, a photo-op with an official WWE Title and a field level ticket. Below are full details on WWE Day with the Mets:

New York Mets to have WWE Day at Citi Field during WrestleMania Week Batter up for WrestleMania 35! The New York Mets will host WWE Day at Citi Field on April 6 during WrestleMania Week. WWE Universe members purchasing tickets through this exclusive online offer here can take advantage of a day full of amazing WWE-related experiences prior to the 1:10 p.m. Mets vs. Nationals game. Fans who purchase through this limited time offer will receive: * Meet & Greet/Autograph Opportunities with WWE Superstars

* Photo Opportunity with an official WWE Title

* A guaranteed Todd Frazier WWE Day Bobblehead

* Field Level Ticket Meet & Greet and Title Photo Opportunity event begins in the Bullpen Plaza 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 12:30 p.m. Participating WWE Superstars will be announced in the weeks before the game and are subject to change.