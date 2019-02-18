Elias was among a few other WWE Stars that sat down for a discussion with BBC Sounds' Headliners. During the conversation, the subject of John Cena & Daniel Bryan choosing to sit out of last year's controversial Crown Jewel event was brought up.

As previously reported, a Washington Post journalist and Saudi national, Jamal Khashoggi, had disappeared from the Saudi consulate in Turkey during the latter half of 2018. Intelligence reports indicated that Khashoggi was killed in what was possibly a state-ordered murder. With Jamal being a United States resident, the incident resulted in an uproar of concerned citizens that wanted WWE to cancel their scheduled Crown Jewel event. Although WWE would ultimately follow through with the show, top WWE Stars Daniel Bryan & John Cena were suddenly removed from the card after reports indicated that they chose against traveling to Saudi Arabia with the WWE.

Elias explained that WWE isn't the type of company to force a performer in to something that they're uncomfortable with. If plans suddenly need to change because someone isn't available, Elias is confident that WWE will continue successfully working around it.

"Everyone's entitled to their own decisions and to do what they want," Elias explained. "We are not forced to do anything in this company that somebody doesn't feel comfortable with, and if they didn't feel comfortable, simple as that. And the show goes on and it's as simple as that. It's a show for people to enjoy. WWE is going to find a way for people to enjoy it whether John Cena is there or he's not there. Or Daniel Bryan there or not there, they make things work. Simple as that."

As for performers that inspired Elias to enter the world of professional wrestling, he mentioned names like The Undertaker and Triple H. Elias believes, however, that these legends and their legendary tag team partners have overstayed their welcome in WWE.

"There was a time when I respected The Undertaker, I respected Shawn Michaels, I respected Triple H, and now they just hang around. They keep having these matches with each other. I just want them gone, so, any respect I did have for these guys is out the window," Elias admitted. "The whole thing, The Brothers of Destruction, DX, any of that stuff, that was an attitude era thing. But you're looking at the guy right now, so, step aside and it's Elias' time. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kane, get out of here, man. Get out!"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Headliners with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.