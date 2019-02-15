- Courtesy of This Week In WWE with Scott Stanford and Charly Caruso, above is video of Paige interviewing the cast of the "Fighting with My Family" movie that comes out on February 22. Paige talks to Lena Headey, who plays her mom, and Florence Pugh, who stars as the former WWE Divas Champion. She also talks with actor, director, writer and executive producer Stephen Merchant.

- Elias recently spoke with The Monitor to promote tonight's WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas. Elias said he's aware of people comparing him to The Rock, but he's doing something The Great One can't do.

"I hear comparisons," Elias said of The Rock. "He was doing cover songs and I'm doing originals all the time in front of tens of thousands. That's something The Rock cannot do."

- This week's WWE NXT UK episode saw Noam Dar defeat Jordan Devlin in singles action. Below is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Dar about the win. Dar says Devlin shouldn't be worried about how he comes & goes as he pleases on the brand, and he should understand that he won't be another newcomer trying to make a name off of Dar.