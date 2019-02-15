- In the video above, Ricochet had a message for Adam Cole after he defeated him on this past Wednesday's episode of NXT. Ricochet tells Cole that, as far as he is concerned, Cole needs to move to the back of the line for a Championship match.

- PWInsider is reporting that WWE has officially acquired the rights and trademarks to the Wargames title and match concept from Major League Wrestling. During MLW's first run, the company used the Wargames title to describe a match where Terry Funk lead a team to compete against a team set up by Steve Corino. When MLW relaunched their promotion in 2007, they officially trademarked the "War Games" name and claimed it as their own. Fast forward to today, PWInsider noted that several sources from WWE have confirmed that they reached out to MLW and worked out a deal several months back to trademark the name as their own.

- As seen below, ESPN's Twitter posted a video remembering the finish of WWE No Way Out 2004. On that night, fifteen years ago today, Eddie Guerrero would pin Brock Lesnar with a frog splash to win his first-ever WWE Championship.

On This Date: 15 years ago, Eddie Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship ?? (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/WIUdEhIgCg — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2019

Source: PWInsider