- Above is a preview for Sunday's Total Bellas episode on the E! network with Nikki Bella receiving a package of candy from Peter Kraus of The Bachelorette, while debating a second date with him.

- New WWE NXT signing Karen Q made her NXT live event debut at tonight's show in Tampa, Florida. She teamed with Lacey Lane for a loss to Aliyah and Vanessa Borne. Karen attacked her partner after the match. Karen, a former ROH talent, had her first WWE tryout back in 2017 and later competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, losing to Xia Li in the first round.

Below are a few photos of Karen at tonight's live event:

Aliyah and Vanessa defeated Lacey, post match Karen attacked Lacey for losing. pic.twitter.com/0VjqYdiaNu — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 1, 2019

- WWE Shop has released the Becky Lynch mugshot t-shirt for $27.99. As we've noted, Becky posted the fake mugshot photos to sell her "arrest" on Monday's WWE RAW from Atlanta.

As seen below, WWE Shop asked fans on Twitter who wanted to see the photos on a t-shirt. Becky replied and then tweeted about how the sales would help her make back the bail money that she had to spend. Also below are the original photos taken, posted to Lynch's official Facebook page:

Who wants to see this on a t-shirt? https://t.co/x8KrNZ9na5 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 27, 2019

I paid my own way out, but wondering if I can claim bail money back in work under expenses? @VinceMcMahon — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 27, 2019