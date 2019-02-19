- Above is the 8th episode of Kofi Kingston's "I Just Love Kicks" series from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Kofi checks out three pairs of Nike PG x PlayStation sneakers in this episode.

- The "Fighting with My Family" movie currently has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The average rating for the movie is a 7.3 out of 10 and 52 of 56 reviews have been "fresh" with the others being categorized as "rotten."

As noted, the movie opened on four screens this past weekend, two in Los Angeles and two in New York City. The movie earned $131,625 for the limited release, which comes out to a solid per screen average of $32,906. It was estimated that the total would grow to $163,000 with a per screen average of $40,750 after Monday's Presidents' Day holiday.

Box Office Mojo reports that the domestic total was much higher than expected coming out of the holiday. The domestic total as of Monday is $200,596 for the limited release. The movie opens elsewhere on Friday.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and gave props to Ruby Riott for their matches at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and Monday's RAW. Rousey said her Road to WrestleMania 35 is going to be a long one.

Rousey wrote, "It's been a grueling weekend to say the least ... the road #Wrestlemania is going to be a long one ... @rubyriottwwe you put up one hell of a fight... at first I thought you were crazy to challenge me two days in a row, but now I see I was crazy to think you wouldn't."

You can see Rousey's full Instagram post below: