Final Team Revealed For The Women's Tag Team Championship Match At Elimination Chamber

As seen in the video above, WWE has announced that Carmella & Naomi will be the final team involved in the women's tag team Elimination Chamber match to crown the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"When it comes to the final spot, we accept!" Naomi exclaimed.

"And we're gonna be walking out the first-ever Women's WWE Tag Team Champions, period!" Carmella added.

Below is the updated card for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber)

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (Tag Team Elimination Chamber)

Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIConics vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Carmella & Naomi

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos