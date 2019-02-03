First-Look At WWE PC Ring Setup (Photo), NXT Marathon Streaming Before Halftime Heat, WWE Shop

- In the video above, WWE is running a seven-hour stream of the best NXT matches in preparation for tonight's WWE Halftime Heat. The live match will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it will feature Ricochet, Aleister Black, and Velveteen Dream vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, and Adam Cole.

Ahead of tonight's #HalftimeHeat, watch a 7-hour live stream of some of the BEST #WWENXT matches! pic.twitter.com/m7F3tu6Mc8 — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2019

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% off your order, 20% off Championship Titles, and free shipping on orders over $50. No discount code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm PT.

- NXT Referee D.A. Brewer posted a photo on Twitter of what the WWE Performance Center will look like for tonight's Halftime Heat.