All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the first match for their big Double Or Nothing event - PAC (Neville) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page.

The Young Bucks vs. Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.

SoCal Uncensored will face a team from OWE

Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae was teased

As we reported, Kenny Omega closed the event and revealed that he has signed with AEW. Chris Jericho crashed Omega's announcement and the two had a brief brawl before Jericho went to the back, so Omega vs. Jericho is likely for the event.

It was also confirmed that transgender indie wrestler Sonny Kiss will be at Double Or Nothing. There's no word yet on who he will be wrestling but it was noted that Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes singled him out and signed him to AEW.

Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stay tuned for more updates on the card.