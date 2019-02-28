Former UFC champion and hall of famer Matt Hughes has issued a statement in regard to allegations from his wife and brother. Hughes was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from Audra, his wife, and their children, due to a December incident last year. The court order from his brother, Mark, involves an alleged allegation he attacked Mark's son.

Hughes, who was involved in an accident involving his truck and a train in 2017, cited the incident for causing brain damage. He posted a statement on Instagram claiming to understand why his family wants to be away from him.

"Since my train accident in June of 2017, my life has been changed forever," Hughes wrote. "Some days have been absolute hell. The challenges and battles that I have faced have been far greater than anything I ever took on in a cage. I am not the same person since my accident, even though, everyday I continue to try to be as normal as someone with a brain injury can be.

"I understand that it is not fun to teach a grown man to learn to do everything all over again. I understand that I am a burden to those around me. I understand that I am an inconvenience to my family. Unfortunately, my marriage was not perfect long before the accident but NEVER, NEVER, NEVER would I, or have I, physically hurt those who I care about most.

"I do not resent those who are trying to hurt me and paint me out to be a monster through these false accusations. I understand now that they are just doing what they need to do in order to rid me of their lives forever so theirs can return to normalcy. I feel awful that my accident turned their world upside-down also."

The 45-year-old Hughes is a two-time former UFC welterweight champion with seven title defenses to his credit. He finished his MMA career with 45 wins including victories over Renzo Gracie, Matt Serra, BJ Penn and Georges St-Pierre.