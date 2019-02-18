Nick Diaz has not fought since UFC 183 when he battled Anderson Silva for five rounds in a bout that eventually was declared a no-contest after both failed post-fight drug tests. And as of now, Diaz has no plans to end his self-imposed hiatus from the Octagon anytime soon.

"I'm no role model, I'm 35 years old," Diaz wrote on social media after being called out by Silva for a rematch recently. "I definitely wouldn't advise anybody to take a fight for less than their worth or fight for free. Which is practically what I would be doing at this point in taking a fight with some of these guys that are not on my level.

"Nor would I be within my moral ethics to even do that aside from you not painting me as a role model."

Diaz, the brother of fellow UFC fighter Nate Diaz who has also taken an extended hiatus, owns a 26-9 record that includes two title fights for the UFC welterweight belt. He faced Carlos Condit at UFC 143 for the vacant interim belt, and dropped a contest to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 158 for the 170-pound title.

"If there was an offer I couldn't refuse, things would be different," Diaz said. "Until they are - I'd like to continue to think I've been fighting to make the world a better place, but until I can continue to do that: 'I don't want to hurt nobody, I just want to party.'"