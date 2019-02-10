Former WWE and ECW Star, Salvatore Bellomo, has passed away at the age of 67 after losing his battle with cancer, according to a cousin of Bellomo's wife who initially broke the news.

Bellomo debuted in 1974 and over his career worked for NWA, WWE (1983-1987), and ECW (1993-1994). During his time in WWE, he would lose clean to Bobby "The Brain" Heenan in a match at MSG. For ECW, he wrestled in the first-ever ECW Championship match, losing to Jimmy Snuka. Bellomo would retire from wrestling in 2006.

We send our condolences to the friends and family of Salvatore Bellomo. Below are some videos from his wrestling career.

Asking for prayers for my cousins husband former WWE wrestler Salvatore Bellomo. Fighting for his life. #cancersucks Thank you! — Beverly (@BevG33) February 10, 2019