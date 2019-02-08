The main event for Impact Wrestling's United We Stand was announced on this Friday's episode of Impact Wrestling. The main event will see Rob Van Dam & Sabu vs. The Impact World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr).

Impact has been teasing for some time about the main event including a former champion, which was revealed to be RVD. RVD won the Impact World Title back in 2010 after defeating AJ Styles.

Rob Van Dam and Sabu have had a long history together starting back in ECW, where the two won the ECW Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions. RVD and Sabu also wrestled as a tag team in both WWE and Impact Wrestling.

Earlier this week, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. were at the AEW "Double Or Nothing" Ticket Announcement Party. It was reported that The Lucha Bros. had agreed to non-exclusive deals with All Elite Wrestling days before the event.

United We Stand will air live on Impact's Twitch channel on April 4 at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey.