Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP took to Twitter to comment on Ricochet debuting on RAW tonight, apparently feeling that the spot should have been his own. He noted that he "wrote" the move that Ricochet used, adding that "I thought someone else turning my homework in with their name on it ended after high school." He added that he was still happy for Ricochet, writing that "he's really awesome and deserves a shot."

Oh cool I think I wrote this ? https://t.co/TyNlPOkrFj — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

I wish I was kidding...but literally I wrote that. Be proactive I guess...??????? — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

I thought someone else turning my homework in with their name on it ended after high school... — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

Despite all that, I'm really happy for @KingRicochet because he's really awesome and deserves a shot. — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

TJP later added that Ricochet's spot was likely the best shot that he could have gotten, and that if he ever gets the chance, he'll be "swinging for the sun and three stars."

No. I won't. That was my best shot. The rest is out of my hands. — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

I'm doing my best. I promise you, I am. But they won't let me off the bench, and they just gave the bat I carved myself to someone else for their at-bat. If I ever get to the plate, I promise you I'm swinging for the sun and 3 stars ?????? https://t.co/uiIJzzRkB9 — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

Despite his status with the company, TJP doesn't seem interested in signing with AEW. When a follower asked him how soon he'll be in AEW, TJP replied, "If it were up to me, literally never. I'm doing everything I possibly can to succeed here on the team I always wanted to play for, both on and off camera."

If it were up to me, literally never. I'm doing everything I possibly can to succeed here on the team I always wanted to play for, both on and off camera. https://t.co/I9aQ3eidv0 — ???? TEDDY PLAYER ONE ???? (@MegaTJP) February 19, 2019

TJP was last featured in the Worlds Collide Tournament in late January, which has been his only in-ring activity this year. His last match on 205 Live was in early December, when he teamed with Mike Kanellis in a losing effort against Kalisto & Lince Dorado.