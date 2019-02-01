Former WWE Star Now A Police Officer, Tegan Nox Provides Injury Update, GMF Warrior Impression

- Former Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder is now a police officer. In an interview with Memphis' WREG, Puder was sworn in as a part-time deputy officer for the St. Francis County police force. He will not be getting paid for his role, as he will collaborate with his My Life My Power non-profit organization. The organization's goals are to help families in need and to prevent kids from getting bullied.

"Law enforcement is super powerful with building relationships, protecting the community, owners of different businesses, speaking at rotary, being a part of the chamber of commerce," said Puder.

After winning Tough Enough in 2004, Puder was let go by WWE in 2005. He joined various wrestling organizations while also pursuing an MMA career. Puder is also an MMA coach through CoachUp.

- After suffering another leg injury during this past year's Mae Young Classic, Tegan Nox is looking to get back as soon as possible. The 24-year-old provided a small update on Twitter, suggesting her knee was doing better. Nox created a post that included a GIF with the caption, "Knee update - Dick Van Dyke kicking penguins ????."

- The spirit of The Ultimate Warrior is alive and well. On Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt did a segment in which a wrestling promo was needed in order to hype a football teams chances after the Super Bowl. He channels his inner Warrior to support the 49ers, even wearing tassels and interacting with the crowd.