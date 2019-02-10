WWE announced a gauntlet match will take place on this Tuesday's SmackDown with the winner getting to enter last in the upcoming WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at next Sunday's PPV.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe will go head-to-head on Tuesday to find out who will receive a decisive advantage in the title match.

Below is the current card for WWE Elimination Chamber:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP (ELIMINATION CHAMBER)

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (TAG TEAM ELIMINATION CHAMBER)

Nia Jax and Tamina vs. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay vs. Carmella and Naomi

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

WWE SMACKDOWN CHAMPIONSHIP

Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa