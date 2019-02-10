WWE announced a gauntlet match will take place on this Tuesday's SmackDown with the winner getting to enter last in the upcoming WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at next Sunday's PPV.
WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe will go head-to-head on Tuesday to find out who will receive a decisive advantage in the title match.
Below is the current card for WWE Elimination Chamber:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP (ELIMINATION CHAMBER)
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (TAG TEAM ELIMINATION CHAMBER)
Nia Jax and Tamina vs. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay vs. Carmella and Naomi
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott
WWE SMACKDOWN CHAMPIONSHIP
Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
BREAKING: A high-stakes #GauntletMatch will take place this Tuesday on #SDLive to determine who will enter last in #WWEChampionship #EliminationChamber Match! https://t.co/XPNm8dAZOF— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2019