Over the past decade or so, UFC president Dana White has been both very positive and negative when discussing former champion Georges St-Pierre. Even when St-Pierre was ruling the welterweight division, White was critical of his fighting style at times.

With St-Pierre announcing his retirement recently, though, the future hall of famer was asked his relationship with his now-former boss, White.

"He said, 'Congratulations,'" St-Pierre said during his retirement press conference (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "He said, 'Nobody retires on time in this game and you did. I'm very happy for you.' We left on good terms, remain friends, so it's a good thing."

The 37-year-old St-Pierre ended his first self-imposed retirement in 2017, returning to defeat Michael Bisping and claim the middleweight title. That pushed his UFC record to 20-2 and his overall mark to 26-2, but his lack of activity made it difficult for White to grant him his request to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"I would go and fight one fight at a time, but it's a little bit selfish on my part because this business, it's about what's next not what was and what's happening now," St-Pierre said. "That's all that makes money."