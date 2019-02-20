It appears as if the career of Georges St-Pierre is officially over.

The long-time UFC welterweight champion, who returned in 2017 and claimed the middleweight title, has scheduled a press conference for Thursday to announce his retirement. St-Pierre has not fought since defeating Michael Bisping in his return in 2017 to become the fourth fighter at the time to be a multi-division UFC champion.

According to a report by Benoit Beaudoin, St-Pierre opted against continuing his career when a fight with current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could not be reached. GSP would have been the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in three different weight classes with a win over the unbeaten Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre is set to turn 38 years old in May and holds the record for UFC wins in title fights with 13. He also has the most wins by decision in UFC history (12) and the third most title defenses (nine), along with the most takedowns (90).

For his efforts, Nurmagomedov took to social media to make a plea for St-Pierre to remain active in hopes of getting a match scheduled.

"Let's do it in November," Nurmagomedov wrote. "After this fight you can retire. I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you, and I believe showed that to you George when you were in Moscow. It would be honor for me to share Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time."