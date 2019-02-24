- Above, Bayley defended the RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte at WWE Fastlane in 2017. Near the end of the match, Sasha Banks got involved for the slight distraction, and Bayley hit a bayley-to-belly to pick up the victory.

- In the video below, at a wedding reception the bride's "ex" showed up and tried to get her to leave with him. The groom (Nick) put a stop to things by chokeslamming him through a table.

- Zelina Vega tweeted she was headed off to check out Fighting with My Family again, this time with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. As of this morning, the film has made $8 million, according to Deadline.

Guys.. we are about to watch #FightingWithMyFamily in a theater & I am feeling a mill emotions at once ?? Can't believe this is real. I cried on my husband's shoulder like a baby the first time I saw it ??



So glad I'm doing this w/ 2 of my bestest! @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/l7LrTFH1bm — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 24, 2019

Ryan Gagnon contributed to this article.